Davidson visits Fordham after Quisenberry’s 23-point game

 7 days ago

Davidson Wildcats (15-2, 5-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-7, 2-2 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Darius Quisenberry scored 23 points in Fordham's 83-70 loss to the Richmond Spiders. The Rams are 5-2 in home games. Fordham has a 1-1 record in one-possession...

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team remained undefeated in conference play on Saturday in downtown Elmira. The third-ranked Soaring Eagles hung on for a 3-2 win against Johnson & Wales at First Arena. Mary McCafferty scored a power-play goal on a 5-on-3 in the first period to put Elmira College […]
