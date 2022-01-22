ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schneider ties Matt Amodio's second-place "Jeopardy!" record for consecutive games won

By Victoria Albert
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Schneider continued her climb up the "Jeopardy!" leaderboard on Friday, tying Matt Amodio's second-place record for consecutive wins. Schneider, the first woman to break $1 million in winnings on the quiz show, has now won 38 games and $1,307,200. To win her 38th game, she beat out an...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 21

Kathi Geukes
3d ago

One more time......bring back the 5 game limit.....every time I try to watch this, it makes me want to heave......I miss watching Jeopardy but I refuse to until this gone!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
13
Roger Warner
3d ago

When you’re trying to convince everyone you’re a woman and that five o’clock shadow appears over your upper lip.

Reply(1)
7
jim Anderson
3d ago

Presidents day is coming up. She looks a lot like George Washington. But jeopardy is boring to watch now. A great player.

Reply
3
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Lost Significant Amount of ‘House Money’ But Held on to Win Game

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continues her winning as her historic run continues to make waves in the game show world. There are few things more exciting to game show fans than a “Jeopardy!” contestant on a hot streak. Calling Schneider’s current run a “hot streak” would be a vast understatement. What Amy Schneider has been able to do is nothing short of amazing as she continues her record-breaking chase. Schneider has now compiled 33 consecutive victories and accumulated well over $1 million through her run. She is the first female to top the $1 million mark and is climbing the consecutive victories ladder with Matt Amodio now firmly in sight. Amodio famously won 38 consecutive “Jeopardy!” and topped $1.5 million just a few months ago. Schneider could tie Amodio’s streak by the end of next week if she continues rattling off victories. Like Amodio, Schneider has won in impressive fashion, not only beating but dominating the competition.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

Why Amy Schneider's Winning Streak on 'Jeopardy!' Would've Never Happened 20 Years Ago

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is an unstoppable force. Hailing from California by way of Ohio, the engineering manager has won 33 consecutive games since her streak began on November 17. Her latest win marks yet another broken record — surpassing James Holzhauer’s 32 games — and brings her closer to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings’ historic 74 games. But at one point in the long-running quiz show, none of these Jeopardy! contestants would've had the opportunity to get this far in the game because of a rule against long winning streaks.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Found a Hilarious New Phrase for Whenever He’s ‘Surprised’

To the casual observer, Ken Jennings is just that Jeopardy! guy. However, those that know the game show GOAT know he’s a huge nerd. And, that’s a good thing! He’s the perfect embodiment of Jeopardy! and represents the show well. As a player, host, and ambassador. When it comes to what Jennings finds amusing and funny, perhaps puns and other plays on words are up there towards the top.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Gives Mom Major Credit in 30th Win

We’ve had 30 different chances to learn more about Amy Schneider at the beginning of each “Jeopardy!” episode. The trivia show always starts out by introducing the three contestants. That includes sharing their name, where they’re from, what they do for a living, and some kind of fun and engaging fact about themself.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Reveals Her Pre-Show Rituals

Amy Schneider continues to set records as the reigning Jeopardy! champion and is now opening up about some of the pre-show rituals that have led to her success. The engineering manager from Oakland, California, who surpassed $1 million in total winnings earlier this month, revealed that Eminem is what gets her into the right headspace before a game. On the January 19 episode, Schneider told host Ken Jennings that her inspiration comes from the rapper.
OAKLAND, CA
Distractify

Reigning Champ Amy Schneider Has Overcome This Famous 'Jeopardy!' Curse

When you have a show like Jeopardy!, which offers substantial prizes to contestants pursuant to their abilities to answer difficult, random questions, you need all of the luck you can get. Knowing a variety of miscellaneous facts plays an integral role in one's ability to succeed on the show, but beyond quick-wittedness, there just has to be a little something more to it.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Climbs to No. 2 on All-Time Wins List, Behind Reigning MVP Ken Jennings

To quote celebrated poet Sia, Jeopardy! superstar Amy Schneider is a Porsche with no brakes-level unstoppable. On Monday’s telecast, the engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., climbed to No. 2 on the game show’s all-time consecutive wins list after notching her 39th victory. She surpasses Matt Amodio, whose winning streak came to an end earlier this season at 38. (Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.) In a made-for-TV twist, the only contestant to have won more games than Schneider is current interim Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, whose record 74-game winning streak was set in 2004. “It still feels unreal,” said Schneider in a statement. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, “Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.” When it comes to regular-season game play, Schneider’s current total of $1,319,800 places her in fourth place behind Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Amodio, ($1,518,601).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Only Expected to Win Three or Four Games

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is staying humble about her history-making progress on the game show favorite. Amy Schneider continues to wow fans of the game show “Jeopardy!” Now winning 39 games in a row, she is officially the first woman to surpass the $1 million mark in winnings. Viewers of last night’s game also watched her surpass Matt Amodio’s previous 38-game streak.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Changes Final Jeopardy Answer at Last Minute to Secure Win

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider changed her final answer and secured a big win. Watch the video clip now. “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. Now at a 22-winning game streak, Schneider now holds the title of winning the most consecutive games of any female player on the show. This is no small feat, and a last-minute decision secures Schneider this most recent win.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Amy Schneider: 5 Things To Know About Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Making History

Learn all about Amy Schneider, the history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant whose personal belongings were stolen during a robbery. Amy Schneider is kicking butt on Jeopardy!. The 42-year-old quiz show contestant has won 24-straight games, as of the Monday, January 3 episode. Her winnings currently total an impressive $897,600. Amy won her first game on November 17, and since then, she’s been absolutely dominating. Amy has also made Jeopardy! history — and its in more ways than one. Below, everything you need to know about Amy Schneider.
OAKLAND, CA
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Describes Heartbreaking Defeat to Amy Schneider

The way that “Jeopardy!” is set up makes it impossible for contestants to know whether or not they’ll be up against a super champion. So Andrea Asuaje, a writer and reporter from Boston, Massachusetts, had no idea that she’d be going up against Amy Schneider. As of today, Jan. 17, Schneider is a 33-day champion. She just earned the record for third most consecutive wins on “Jeopardy!” and has won over a million dollars. But Asuaje had no idea about any of this when she faced Schneider back in October.
BOSTON, MA
Primetimer

Jeopardy! should be retired because of the proliferation of winning streaks -- or the five-win rule should be brought back

"Jeopardy! has lost the spirit that made it an American institution," says Tom Nichols. "I am not the first to notice that the show, like other formerly amateur pursuits in America, has become professionalized and mostly closed to the casual player. It is no longer a show that celebrates the smarts of the average citizen; it is now a showcase for people who prep and practice, who enter the studio determined not to shine for a day or even a week but to beat the game itself. This, combined with the abolition back in 2003 of the long-standing rule that you must retire after five wins, has created long streaks where a few players over time crush the daylights out of the sacrificial lambs who have no real chance of beating the reigning champ without either a dash of luck or an unforced error." Nichols points out that returning champions with winning streaks have a huge advantage, having become comfortable on camera and mastering the clicker. "Watch the veterans play after they’ve won a few games. They have cracked the code, which, as paradoxical as it seems, includes completely ignoring the host," says Nichols. "The losers—again, you can watch this happen—are very focused on looking at the host, but the winners are looking at the board. They’re reading ahead, forming an answer, and waiting for the light to go on. In my best moments on the show, it was me and the board, that little light, the buzzer, and nothing else. If you’ve done all this even two or three times, new players are at an instant disadvantage. No one wants to play against a returning champ." Nichols adds: "Jeopardy! used to be a spirited, and limited, competition among ordinary Americans. Now we watch because we want to see James or Matt or Amy squash a passel of newbies every week, hapless victims for whom victory is mathematically out of reach within 20 minutes. This doesn’t reflect well on our culture. Bring in more people and make it about watching your friends and neighbors again."
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are in Total Shock After Seeing the Show's Major Record Announcement

Throughout her historic winning streak, Amy Schneider has broken record after record — but the latest one might just be the most remarkable of them all. On January 7, the California-based engineering manager was quick on the buzzer following a nerve-wracking game the day before. Amy secured an early lead during her 28th Jeopardy! game and after starting out with a total of $977,400, she won an additional $42,200. With that, the Ohio native officially surpassed the $1 million mark ($1,019,600) and her incredible accomplishment was threefold — she is only the fifth person to do so in the quiz show’s history, the fourth person to accomplish this record in regular season play and the first woman to become part of the millionaire club.
TV & VIDEOS
