The White House’s top infectious disease expert has said the Covid-19 vaccination series for children aged four and under is likely to require three separate doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine. Speaking at Wednesday’s White House Covid-19 briefing, Dr Anthony Fauci said the Pfizer shot is currently being tested in two clinical trials — one for children who are six months to two years of age, and another for children aged two to four years. But the veteran virologist said the study in the older group has not yet shown the effectiveness standard required for authorisation. “Dose and regimen for children...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO