A Ville Platte family’s plea for justice for their daughter

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Back in early December the Louisiana State Police, say on US 71 near Roy Baker Rd. a crash happened ending the life of 15-year-old Cheyenne Caesar Thomas. Her family pleads not to forget what happened to her. The family feels the response from authorities is not enough.

“What she could contribute to society we will never know and I know it would’ve been great,” said LaSher Caesar, grandmother. The family of Cheyenne say her uncle took her when she first became missing in December.

“We got a call from her uncle stating that he had abandoned Cheyenne, he had put her out on the side of the road. Put her out with no phone, no money, no way of contacting anyone in an unlit, unfamiliar place,” said the grandmother. Ville Platte Police are continuing their investigation into Cheyenne’s death but the family have already lost faith in the department.

“My daughters died because of their actions,” cried Cherith Smith, Cheyenne’s mother. The family says they have not received any updates on Cheyenne’s case. “They do not search for Cheyenne,” said the grandmother.

They are pleading for the public to help them and would rather the state police take over the investigation. “I am not going to stop ever until there’s justice for Cheyenne,” said LaSher Caesar.

The family stressed they want justice for Cheyenne and prevent this from happening to another child. The case is still being investigated. If you have any information, contact the Ville Platte Police Department.

The family had set up a GoFundMe me account.

