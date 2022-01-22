ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Questions surround Elkton shooting, say police

By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
ELKTON — Police are hoping the public can help them figure out how a local man was shot several times early Friday morning.

Lt. Lawrence Waldridge with the Elkton Police Department said the 24-year-old victim, Legend Mangum, is not cooperating with investigators. He was found at a home in the 100 block on Danford Drive around 2 a.m. suffering from multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

"Preliminarily, it appears the shooting incident did not occur within the home where the victim was located and that he ended up there post-event," Waldridge said via email Friday afternoon.

Det. Ronald Odom said Tuesday that Mangum has since been released from the hospital but still refuses to speak with investigators.

"We think he may have been set up," Odom said Tuesday, adding police suspect the shooting may have taken place in the vicinity.

"We think it happened in a field off of Danford near the fences," Odom said of the townhome community.

Odom said the investigation continues, with or without help from Mangum.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Shannon Comley at 410-398-4200 ext. 36 or send an email to SComley@Elktonpd.org

