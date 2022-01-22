ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Fantasy 5 ticket worth $50K sold in Tucson

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Did you buy a lottery ticket in Tucson? Check your ticket!

One lucky winner has won $50,000 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot Thursday evening. The winning ticket was sold at Our Liquors, located at 1116 W Saint Mary’s Road in Tucson.

All five numbers matched to win the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 2,11,21,22 and 36 .

Tucson, AZ
Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

