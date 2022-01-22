ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy and dry weekend

By Ed McIntosh
 3 days ago
A dry and windy weekend will allow highs to reach mainly the 40s Saturday and some low 50s by Sunday.

The mountain foothills of south-central Montana including Livingston / Nye / Big Timber and possibly Harlowton can expect winds 40 to 50 mph both days, with a brief decrease in winds Saturday evening and night.

Elsewhere, including areas from Billings to the east, winds will gust 25 to 35 mph.

A disturbance on Monday will bring a chance of rain and snow showers. The amount of moisture is still uncertain, but it will cool temperatures through Tuesday.

