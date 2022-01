GM is set to announce two separate major investments in its Orion and Delta Township Assembly plants on January 25th that will total $6.5 billion. According to Automotive News, the investment in Orion Assembly would help convert the plant to produce electric vehicles and set up a new battery assembly line within the facility. The Lansing investment, meanwhile, would go toward a new Ultium battery cell production facility, which will be set up in partnership with the automaker’s battery partner, LG Energy Solution.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO