Task Force Arrests Gang Members

Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force arrests two known juvenile gang members recovering items stolen in a robbery including a French Bulldog puppy

On January 19th SPD SWAT assisted the Safe Streets Task Force in apprehending a juvenile involved in a robbery the day before. The second juvenile was arrested the following day – January 20th. The victim relayed he was with the two juveniles when they pulled a gun on him, holding it to the back of his head and also to his face, and stole several thousand dollars in cash, a PlayStation, his shoes and sweatshirt, his backpack, and his 8 week old puppy.

Task force members developed probable cause to arrest both suspects on 1st degree robbery, 2nd degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. They were taken into custody and transported to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility. Task force members recovered most of the stolen items and also seized a total of 4 guns.

The juvenile arrested on January 19th was released from a juvenile detention facility on New Year’s Eve where they had spent the last 9 months. The suspect has 5 felony convictions including unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment, assault and theft. One of the terms of the suspect’s probation was that they attend an area high school, which task force members say did not happen. Both suspects are known criminal gang members with a history with violence affecting our community.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is comprised of the FBI, Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, United States Border Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Corrections. The task force is dedicated to keeping our streets safe by fighting violent crime including gang activity and drug trafficking.

SSTF Detectives recover stolen property from this case including the puppy