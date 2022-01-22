ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Confusing and complicated’ college financial aid game may be changing

By Laura Krantz
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA class action lawsuit filed this month against a consortium of 16 elite colleges has once again thrust the shadowy world of college financial aid into the spotlight. The suit was filed on behalf of middle-class families, attorneys said, who claim the schools — including MIT, Dartmouth, Yale, and Brown —...

www.bostonglobe.com

