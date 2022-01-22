Here's a list of Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Share your Year of the Tiger celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!

Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.

January 24-February 6

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

Check out the dazzling Lunar New Year décor throughout the property. Enjoy special offers from top-rated brands and delicious discounts at your favorite restaurants.

January 29-30

100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles

Watch exciting lion dances, traditionally used to bring good luck and fortune, taking place throughout the center and in Center Court hourly from noon to 2pm.

February 5, 10am-5pm

1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

Families can enjoy lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music, art and craft demonstrations, and more.

February 5, 11am

Virtually from USC Pacific Asia Museum

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with USC PAM's virtual Lunar New Year festival, which will include streamed video performances and demonstrations.

February 20, 8:30am-1:30pm

100 S. Second Street, Alhambra

A large-scale Lunar New Year celebration and street festival, with lion dances, kung fu demonstrations, and other ethnic performances.

If you know of a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us in a direct message at abc7community on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or post it in social with #abc7eyewitness! g>