The Message: ‘Everyone Can Help Someone Else’ During National Mentoring Month

By Steven &quot;Goldie&quot; Goldstein
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shamain Mercado was 10 years old when he met high-profile South Florida attorney Mark Eiglarsh through Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami .

Eiglarsh had an interesting way to initially connect with Mercado.

“What really broke the ice between him and I was comedy. He had a way of presenting a little shell and wall that I had established for myself by making me laugh, and it was great,” said Mercado.

At the time, Eiglarsh’s goal was to help keep kids on the right track in life.

After meeting Mercado, it wasn’t smooth sailing right from the start.

“I reached out to Big Brothers Big Sisters, and said ‘what is with this kid?’ He is not communicating,” said Eiglarsh.

“I don’t know that he is really enjoying this. But it turns out that I stuck it out,” he added.

And it is good that he did.

Mercado tells one of the bonding stories between the two.

“I invited out to something that me and my buddies kind of explored, like a multi-car garage. It is not usually used throughout the week, and when we go rollerblading, we would go up there, so I was like ‘hey if you want to follow me?'”

“All right, let’s go,” Eiglarsh replied.

“So we rollerbladed, and we went ahead and made our way to the top and I was like ‘cool.'”

“So this is what we’re going to do. We’re going to rollerblade all the way down to the bottom. That is the normal stuff that built that bond, a little stronger between him and me.”

We lived in danger a little bit.

He allowed me to just get over that little hump.

Gale Nelson is the President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami and he said it takes effort from all parties involved to make mentoring work.

During National Mentoring Month, it is a good message of how everyone can help someone else.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

