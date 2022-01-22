TikTok Thinks the 2000s Pouf Hairstyle Is Back (!) — Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Low-rise jeans, thin brows, Juicy Couture — Y2K is back whether we old millennials like it or not. Sometimes it’s a big surprise when a 2000s trend comes back into fashion and others you can see coming like a car crash in slow motion. The pouf hairstyle is the latter. Maybe you call it a hair bump but regardless, it was the thing for It girls in the early aughts. All our faves, such as Mary-Kate Olsen, Beyonce, Hilary Duff and Paris Hilton wore the hairstyle on the red carpet and out on the town. Now, the new crop of influencers (models, actors, content creators and brand founders) have been seen in hairstyles that look very much like the pouf of 2003. And we don’t know how to feel about it.

On one hand, the pouf is an easy hairstyle for any texture to rock. It looks equally as cute on pin-straight hair as it does on 4C curls. On the other hand, if you lived through it the first time, you might not want to go back and to that we say, let Gen Z have it. Over on TikTok, it’s already happening. After influencer and brand founder Matilda Djerf pinned her trendy curtain bangs back in a low-key pouf in an Instagram photo, TikTokers declared the style back. Because Djerf’s hair has an incredible hold on those who follow her.

“OMG you guys, it’s time! Get the Bumpits out! We’re going back,” TikToker @ cryinginablazer said in a recent video, pointing to Djerf’s hair. It makes perfect sense, as the TikToker notes, since so many of us are growing out curtain bangs. If you’re not familiar with Djerf, you might be with her hair. She’s pretty much the reason this ’70s blowout with volumized curtain bangs has a chokehold on everyone with a Dyson Airwrap . So, if she declares it back, it’s pretty much back.

It’s not just Djerf. Bella Hadid and Devon Lee Carlson (co-founder and designer of Wildflower Cases) wore extremely Y2K outfits while out in NYC. Hadid rocked side bangs (!) and Carlson went for a low-key pouf.

Now, this isn’t the Snooki pouf. There’s no need to go that big again. Well, unless you want to, of course. But the 2022 version of the pouf is a bit more subtle. But however you choose to go for it or skip out entirely, is up to you. But heads, the Bumpit is still for sale on Amazon .