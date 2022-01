AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin community gathered for a vigil in Central Austin on Wednesday night at the office where a beloved doctor was killed one year ago to the day. On Jan. 26, 2021, two doctors died following a reported hostage situation at an Austin pediatrician's office that lasted about six hours. According to police, Dr. Bharat Narumanchi held five hostages, including Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson. Several hostages were able to escape and others were later allowed to leave, leaving Dodson as the sole hostage.

