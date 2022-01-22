Dispensaries get ready to sprout up in Mississippi as legislature reviews medical marijuana bill

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Medical marijuana could become reality for Mississippi soon and that has growers and those who want to open dispensaries in the state at the ready.

FOX13 spoke to one businessman who is looking to open a grow house and several dispensaries in North Mississippi. If medical marijuana passes in Mississippi, the site in Panola County’s industrial park will become a grow facility here in Panola County.

”So, we are looking at about 120 days before the entire application process completed there are people that have to get their cultivation facilities are in order. I am saying, by the end of the year, everything will be ready for anyone to cultivate or open up a dispensary,” Tony Barragan with Hybrid Relief said.

Barragan said he is just waiting for the legislature to pass medical marijuana. He said he has marijuana-growing equipment on standby in Colorado, waiting to be moved to Panola County.

We asked him to show blueprints of the inside of the facility and what it would look like. He declined.

”I am not the only one getting into the industry and I wasn’t ready to show our blueprints and there is a lot of information on this project. It’s something that we have to keep to ourselves,” Barragan said.

People who live in the area where Barragan is building said medical marijuana could bring a lot of money to the area.

”Well, I think it will help on tax revenue and it will help with my arthritis. I think it’s a good thing,” Panola County’s John Henry Ford said.

”I think it would be a good thing. It would be better to get it from the government than to give it to drug dealers,” Panola County’s Scott Pitcock said.

Barragan said that he sees medical marijuana changing a lot of things in the state.

”I think it is going to help a lot of people and I think it’s for the patient, but there are a lot of people who are planning to leave from their agricultural jobs to the cultivation of medical marijuana. So, I think it will give a lot of farmers and people a new career,” Barragan said.

