Why monoclonal antibody treatments don’t work against Omicron

By Spencer Trabbold
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Monoclonal antibody treatment (mAB) has been a fantastic tool to help in our fight against COVID-19.

Here’s a quick rundown of how it works: Monoclonal antibodies are specifically created to fight COVID-19. Scientists fabricate them in a lab, then ship them out to these mAB sites. There, a doctor or nurse injects them into your bloodstream, and they begin battling the COVID-19 virus.

It’s important to note, you need to test positive for COVID-19 before you get the mAB treatment. When this treatment was first introduced, studies showed it could cut the risk of hospitalization and death by 70 percent in high-risk patients. All of that has changed with the introduction of the Omicron variant.

There are several different types of antibody formulas out there, and all of them perform differently depending on which variant of COVID-19 the patient has. Take a look at this chart from a scientific study done by a biopharmaceutical company, and try not to be put off by the weird letters and numbers. Focus on the five rows highlighted in yellow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUrLV_0dsWCVQn00
SOURCE:  https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.07.470392v2.full

In the simplest terms, the red in this chart basically shows how much virus is still found in the body after mAB treatment.

REGN10933 and REGN10987 are better known as Regeneron; one of the most well-known mAB treatments in Florida. You can see Regeneron was incredibly effective at removing the virus in Delta patients, and patients with any other variant for that matter. In Omicron patients though, you can see it had little if any effect.

Moving on to the AZD8895 and AZD1061, better known as Astrazeneca’s mAB product (also available in Florida). Same deal here, incredibly effective at removing the virus in all variants, except the Omicron variant. You can see Astrazeneca’s formula did work better against Omicron, but patients still had more than 200x the amount of virus in their system than patients with other variants.

Finally take a look at VIR-7831, also known as sotrovimab. This is the only monoclonal antibody treatment shown to be effective against the omicron variant. Federal data shows Florida got nearly 4,000 doses of sotrovimab as recently as January 17.

We are working to figure out which Southwest Florida mAB treatment centers have sotrovimab in stock. Count on NBC2 to update this web article when we get that information.

If you’re interested in exactly WHY mAB treatment isn’t effective against omicron, watch the video attached to this article for an easy-to-understand explanation.

