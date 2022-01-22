Raiders' Nate Hobbs Cited For Reportedly Driving 110 MPH, 2 Weeks After DUI Arrest

January 22, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reports on Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at approximately 7:06 pm, 47-year-old Lori Gallo was driving her 2022 Maserati south on G St., approaching Cardella Rd., at more than 125 miles per hour. She attempted to pass a Lexus that was also traveling south on G St., but she got too close, and side-swiped the Lexus. Gallo then hit a Honda, that was stopped at the intersection of G St. & Cardella. The impact caused the Maserati and the Lexus to go off the road, into a ditch several hundred feet away. A 4th car was damaged after hitting a tire and wheel that were torn off the Maserati, and left behind in the roadway. During this collision, the Lexus and the Honda drivers were injured, and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

MERCED, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO