Nvidia has been putting up a good fight concerning its prospective takeover of Arm, a takeover that was set to be the largest ever semiconductor deal in history. After a ton of backlash—including inquisitions from the UK government, concerns from China, as well as legal action in the US, and a great deal of head-shaking from concerned parties such like Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Intel—sources now suggest the deal could be all but dead in the water. In its place, SoftBank is said to be likely to move toward a public offering as an alternative to the Nvidia acquisition.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO