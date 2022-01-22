Listen now: How did Biden do in his first year?

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on January 20, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We're going to get right to it. He goes low and we go high. That's the focus of tonight's Angle. Now, when we were kids, we all played that game hot potato. So, someone throws you the ball and you have to get rid of it as fast as possible. The last one holding the ball loses. Now, it's really funny to watch kids play it maybe third second grade during recess, but it's pathetic to watch an American president play the grown-up equivalent. I call it, when asked tough questions, throw the question to the other guy.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO