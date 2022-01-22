ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Listen now: How did Biden do in his first year?

By SIERRA HENRY KELSEY WATZNAUER
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of Lee Enterprises' 'Long Story Short' podcast where we recap the latest and greatest Central Illinois news. This week we had a lot going on, especially as we marked President Joe Biden's first year in...

herald-review.com

Comments / 1

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO Playbook: Biden breaks up with Bernie

DON’T CALL ME BERNIE — There’s a lot to unpack from President JOE BIDEN’s marathon press conference in the East Room, but let’s start with this statement deep into the 1-hour-and-51-minute event:. “You guys have been trying to convince me that I am BERNIE SANDERS....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kcrw.com

Did Joe Biden fulfill his pandemic promises 1 year into presidency?

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden’s presidency. On his first full day in office, he unveiled a 200-page plan to beat the pandemic, laying out more than 180 promises. In a press conference on Wednesday, he acknowledged Americans are frustrated, fatigued, and that COVID isn’t going away soon. KCRW goes through Biden’s first-year pandemic successes and failures with Washington Post national health reporter Dan Diamond.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Herald & Review

Jay Ambrose: Biden acting too much like Trump

President Joe Biden, who preached unifying moderation before practicing wild-and-woolly extremism, recently emerged as a boorish, demagogic firebrand. He said Republicans not supporting him on voting legislation are racists on the side of George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis. In this time of divisiveness, a gentler response is to say that he’s the new Donald Trump, not least on the issue of discovering voter fraud where there isn’t any.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Herald & Review

John M. Crisp: Biden deserves more credit and support

During the summer of 2020, candidate Joe Biden was not the first choice of many liberals, or even the second or third choice. He was too old, too establishment, too moderate, too inarticulate or too gaffe-prone. He looked more like the Democratic Party’s past than its future. But whether...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NME

Tom Hanks video endorsing Joe Biden mocked for copying ‘The Simpsons’

Tom Hanks has been mocked over a new video endorsing the achievements of Joe Biden‘s administration. Narrated by the Hollywood actor, the clip was released to celebrate the US president’s first anniversary in office, showing the public and Biden reflecting on the past 365 days. But conservative commentators...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Lisa Ling Unleashes Chaos on The View with Criticism of Biden's Hot Mic Moment

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It's been a while since the women of The View engaged in five-way cross-talk, but fans were finally treated to such chaos on Tuesday morning, when guest co-host Lisa Ling insisted that President Biden "should apologize to the American people" for calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" on a hot mic. It was impossible to follow the discussion as the ladies yelled over each other, but one thing quickly became clear: Lisa Ling is exactly what The View needs after three weeks of dead air.
ENTERTAINMENT
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert Monday to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there.
MILITARY

