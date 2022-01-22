ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Aaron Rodgers hits out at Joe Biden over Covid-19 vaccine taunt

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has hit out at Joe Biden after the US president said he wanted the Green Bay Packers to get vaccinated.

Mr Biden made the remark to a Packers fan as he toured an area of Kentucky devastated by tornadoes and told the fan, “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.”

Rodgers, a friend of podcast host Joe Rogan, caught Covid in November after falsely implying that he had been vaccinated and claimed the NFL had a “two-class system” for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Now he has blasted the president in a new interview with ESPN.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” said Rodgers.

“But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75 per cent of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities.

“And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”

After testing positive for Covid, Rodgers said he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna and that he did not want to take the Johnson & Johnson shot.

He also said he had consulted with Rogan on the best way to prevent himself getting sick.

Rodgers was widely criticised when he said he had taken Z-Pak, prednisolone and ivermectin, none of which are recommended treatments for Covid-19.

Rodgers, who is a favourite to win the NFL MVP award, will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs this weekend.

