Minocqua cross country skier looks to bring home gold with Team USA

From Wisconsin to the Winter Olympics, Kevin Bolger is looking to bring home the gold in cross country skiing.

In less than two weeks, Bolger will be competing in Beijing and people in Wisconsin will be cheering him on.

“I think it’s still sinking in more and more every day,” he said.

It is a dream come true for Minocqua's Bolger. He is now in Italy, preparing mentally and physically to compete at the winter Olympics as a cross country skier.

“It’s nice spending downtime in this central Europe where you get sun every day. The skiing’s great so it’s hard to complain,” Bolger said.

The 28-year-old remembers wanting to ski alongside his older brother.

“I followed my older brother around like he was my idol. He started cross country skiing, so I did,” Bolger said.

Things took off from there.

“When I started to ski, things really just clicked, and I started to win races when I was younger, and it started snowballing,” he said.

Back in Wisconsin, well-wishers rooting for Kevin are hoping for the best.

“Hopefully he gets the support of people around here. The cheering and also (he) has fast skis and is at the top of his game,” skier Rich Marusinec said.

“All the best wishes to him. We are so proud of Kevin and his accomplishments,” said Susanna Rosario, Nordic Specialists.

While his support system can’t make it to China to cheer him on, he feels them right behind him every day.

“Being able to tell them that this has been my goal and I’ve done it. I’ve done it with you guys,” he said. “It's nothing that you do alone. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my parents and everyone who has supported me back home locally.”

According to his USA Ski and Snowboard profile, he is a "killer" tap dancer when he was 3-years-old and is a member of the oldest amateur water ski team in the world.

