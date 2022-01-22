ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson residents donate blood at firehouse amid national shortage

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Paterson residents have answered a lifesaving call for blood donations.

A blood drive was held at the Paterson Fire Department Friday.

Mayor Andre Sayegh says the demand is so high, another blood drive will be held next month.

The city's hospitals are desperate for blood amid a national shortage. American Red Cross officials say the crisis has been made worse by the pandemic.

Another blood drive will be held at the firehouse on Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

