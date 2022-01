With the spread of Omicron, the government is making it easier for Americans to get the Covid-19 tests and masks they need. The government launched a website to order free Covid-19 tests. On Covidtests.gov, one member from each household will be able to order a maximum of four tests, which will be shipped directly to their address. Tests will begin shipping later this month and USPS is handling deliveries. The federal government is also setting up a hotline to request the tests. Additional details on that will be available at the end of the week.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO