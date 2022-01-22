ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

One Person Killed, One Injured In A Crash On I-15 Near Stateline

By Staff Writer
paininthepass.info
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened on January 18, 2022 at about 7:16am on southbound I-15. A 2014 white Toyota Camry reportedly failed to navigate a curve on the...

paininthepass.info

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, Three Youths Seriously Injured In I-30 Crash

State Troopers are investigating a crash on I-30 about 20 miles from New Boston early Sunday morning that killed a woman and seriously injured three juvenile males. Troopers say 58-year-old Connie Sparrow of Texarkana lost control on an icy bridge causing the vehicle to hit the concrete side rails. All occupants were ejected from the car and transported to the hospital, where Sparrow died.
NEW BOSTON, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Multi-Car Crash, At Least One Person Injured

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday afternoon that left at least one person injured. The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Los Angeles, police said. There were multiple vehicles involved in the collision. A woman was transported to hospital; her condition was unknown, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department would not speculate as to who was at fault. On social media, pictures from the scene show a number of cars with severe damage. Schwarzenegger, 74, was also pictured at this scene, appearing to be unharmed, alongside fitness personality Jake Steinfeld. A representative for the actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More to come. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two Pedestrians Killed, One Injured in San Jose Crash

Two people died and a third was injured Tuesday night after they were struck by a vehicle in San Jose, according to police. The incident occurred at Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Avenue in South San Jose at around 8:30 p.m., police said. Two pedestrians died at local hospitals, and the third suffered non-life threatening injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WRAL News

One killed in crash on I-85 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near East Club Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Durham police did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash. More from WRAL. Mega Millions Drawing. The road...
DURHAM, NC
NebraskaTV

One person transported following crash near Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK, Neb. — One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Silver Creek. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 a.m., crews were called to Highway 30, three miles west of Silver Creek in reference to the crash. The...
SILVER CREEK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stateline#Traffic Accident#St Rose Hospital#Chp Barstow Office
WMUR.com

One person dead, another seriously injured after crash in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — The Charlestown Police Department is investigating a crash on Claremont Road near Shutters Way that left one driver dead. According to police, the crash happened Friday at about 4:40 p.m. when an unidentified 51-year-old crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle head-on. The 51-year-old...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured After Crash In Parking Lot In Waukegan

Waukegan, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash in Waukegan early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., Waukegan Police officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on the 600 block of Lakehurst Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle crash. Initial reports from the Major Crash Unit say a 2007 White BMW 7 sedan occupied by four people was traveling eastbound at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a cement base of a light pole in a private parking lot, authorities said. The driver, identified as a man in his 20s from Waukegan, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for next week. The other three people in the vehicle, all in their 20s from Waukegan, were transported to an area hospital. Two suffered from minor to moderate injuries. The third suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. MCU investigators are sighting high speed as a factor in the crash. They believe none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
WAUKEGAN, IL
paininthepass.info

Identity Of Man Killed In Fatal Crash On Highway 138 Is Released

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department have released the identity of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 138 on Wednesday. Barry Alan Absec, a 40-year-old resident of Chino, was traveling on Highway 138 near Hwy 2 and Sheep Creek Road...
PHELAN, CA
foxbaltimore.com

One killed, one injured in Baltimore County crash Saturday morning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and another person was injured in a crash involving two vehicles on Pulaski Highway near Contractors Road, early Saturday morning, according to Maryland State Police. Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team responded to Pulaski Highway near Contractors Road, after...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbslocal.com

One Dead, One Injured In Hawthorne Motorcycle Crash

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 405 Freeway on Sunday. The collision occurred around 11 a.m. in Hawthorne, when the motorcyclist crashed into the rear of a vehicle, killing one; the L.A. Coroner’s Office was called to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.
HAWTHORNE, CA
Cecil Whig

One killed in crash near Rising Sun; investigation continuing

RISING SUN - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a road near Rising Sun on Wednesday morning, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, reported that the fatal collision occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Barnes Corner Road, a short distance east of the Hopewell Road intersection. Holmes declined to release the name of the victim...
RISING SUN, MD
WCTV

UPDATE: Fatal crash that blocked lanes on I-10 near Quincy killed one

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old Tallahassee woman has died following a fatal crash that blocked lanes on I-10 eastbound Wednesday afternoon near Quincy. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11:35 a.m. near milemarker 172. According to troopers, a sedan being driven by the unidentified 19-year-old was traveling...
QUINCY, FL
wkdzradio.com

No One Injured In Hopkinsville Crash

A car struck a home on Pyle Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver 20-year-old Canaan Tapp swerved to miss something in the roadway causing his car to run off the road hit a flagpole spin then hit a house. The tire on the vehicle reportedly came...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
cowboystatedaily.com

Five Semis Involved In Crash Near Evanston, One Person Extricated

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One man had to be removed from the wreckage Tuesday morning after five semi-trucks were involved in a collision on icy Interstate 80 near Evanston. Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday...
EVANSTON, WY
wymt.com

KSP: Single-car crash kills one, injures another in Floyd county

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to a crash off US-23 in Betsy Layne early Friday morning. Following an investigation, they determined that the driver struck a rock embankment, which caused both the driver and passenger to be ejected. 37-year-old Casey Brown was pronounced...
BETSY LAYNE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy