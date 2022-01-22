Voter registration deadline Monday ahead of special election for vacant Jax City Council seat

Duval County Supervisor of Elections (Hannah Lee)

Jacksonville FL — This Monday is the voter registration deadline for next month’s special election in Duval County for the vacant Jacksonville City Council seat. The at-large group 3 seat was once held by Tommy Hazouri. According to the Duval Supervisor of Elections, you can register in person from 8 AM until 5 PM at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Drivers Licenses Offices, Public Assistance Offices, Public Libraries, and Tax Collector’s Offices. All registered Duval County voters are able to vote in this election.

If you have questions about registering to vote you can go to duvalelections.com or call 904-255-8683.

The special election is between Democrat Tracye Polson and Republican Nick Howland. The two advanced to this special election after none of the candidates in the December election received at least 50% of the vote.

Early voting begins February 12th and ends on the 20th. Election day is February 22nd.

©2022 Cox Media Group