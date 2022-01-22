I-40 W blocked near Davidson/Wilson County line due to crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Traffic is at a standstill on I-40 after a crash near the Davidson/Wilson County line.

It happened near mile marker 221.

Mt. Juliet police say all westbound lanes are blocked at this time.

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

The public is asked to find alternate routes.

