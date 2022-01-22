ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

I-40 W blocked near Davidson/Wilson County line due to crash

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Traffic is at a standstill on I-40 after a crash near the Davidson/Wilson County line.

It happened near mile marker 221.

Mt. Juliet police say all westbound lanes are blocked at this time.

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

The public is asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Public Safety
