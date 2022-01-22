Wardlaw-Hartridge over East Brunswick Tech - Boys basketball recap

Cael Zebrowski scored 14 points as Verona defeated Eagle Academy 51-36 in Second Preliminary Round of the Essex County Tournament in Verona. Verona, which improves to 9-6, held Eagle Academy to just seven points in the first half and led 34-20 at the end of the third thanks to an 18-13 run to win its third-straight game.

VERONA, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO