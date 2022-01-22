Wardlaw-Hartridge over East Brunswick Tech - Boys basketball recap
Mehkai Huey poured in a career-high 33 points in Wardlaw-Hartridge’s 85-57 win over East Brunswick Tech in East Brunswick. Jordan Severino added 20 points...www.nj.com
