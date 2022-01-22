ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders’ Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving after DUI arrest

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was recently arrested on a DUI charge, has received a reckless driving citation from the Nevada Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said Friday that a citation was issued to Hobbs, but...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs woman arrested after police find baby in dumpster

HOBBS, N.M. (NEXSTAR) — An 18-year-old New Mexico teen is now facing attempted murder charges after police say she was captured on video throwing her newborn infant into a dumpster. Police in Hobbs, New Mexico, arrested Alexis Avila for the attempted murder of her newborn baby on Friday, January 7th. This is video obtained by […]
HOBBS, NM
fortwaynesnbc.com

Yoder woman charged with OWI after crash that killed husband

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 28-year-old Yoder woman was charged with operating under the influence causing death in a crash that killed her husband on January 8. Kaycee A. Reed is scheduled to appear in Allen County Court Thursday, court documents show. Reed was the driver...
YODER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep While Driving – See Mug Shot

The ‘Girls Trip’ star was pulled over at 4am in Georgia. Police reportedly believe Tiffany had smoked marijuana. Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and is allegedly facing a DUI charge in Georgia. The Girls Trip actress, 42, was found asleep at the wheel by Peachtree City PD officers around 4am on January 14, according to TMZ. Despite reportedly being booked for driving while under the influence, Tiffany managed to smile for her mug shot, which can be seen here. HollywoodLife has contacted Tiffany’s reps for comment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chesnoff
goldrushcam.com

Woman Driving 2022 Maserati 125+ MPH Arrested for Felony DUI in Merced

January 22, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reports on Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at approximately 7:06 pm, 47-year-old Lori Gallo was driving her 2022 Maserati south on G St., approaching Cardella Rd., at more than 125 miles per hour. She attempted to pass a Lexus that was also traveling south on G St., but she got too close, and side-swiped the Lexus. Gallo then hit a Honda, that was stopped at the intersection of G St. & Cardella. The impact caused the Maserati and the Lexus to go off the road, into a ditch several hundred feet away. A 4th car was damaged after hitting a tire and wheel that were torn off the Maserati, and left behind in the roadway. During this collision, the Lexus and the Honda drivers were injured, and transported to area hospitals for treatment.
MERCED, CA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice in his left arm, and once in his left buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., according to police. Authorities later identified him as Devon Harris-Harper of North 31st Street. A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WEAR

FHP: Pensacola woman drives wrong way on I-10, arrested for DUI

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Pensacola woman is charged with DUI, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). India Kay Sansom was arrested on Sunday, January 23rd, after a caller spotted a 2018 Toyota Camry going the wrong way on I-10 in Okaloosa County just before 4 a.m., according to FHP's news release.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Reckless Driving#Attorneys#American Football#The Nevada Highway Patrol#Las Vegas Justice Court#Cromwell
gilaherald.com

Man arrested on drug and weapons charges after DUI stop

GRAHAM COUNTY – Alleged poor driving led to the arrest of a Solomon man on drug and weapons charges Sunday night. Edward Williams Oller, 26, was booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on charges of aggravated DUI, possession of a narcotic drug (cocaine), possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after Mercedes hits parked car at Publix

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after his Mercedes hit a parked car at Publix. Officers were called at 9:30 a.m. to the Publix at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A to investigate an accident involving a 2013 Mercedes owned by 63-year-old Bruce Pailet of the Village of Dunedin, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The New York native admitted he struck the other vehicle while pulling into a parking spot at the grocery store, but dismissed the damage as “minimal.”
WILDWOOD, FL
CBS Sacramento

2 Yuba City Police Officers Injured In Violent Crash

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two Yuba City police officers suffered minor injuries in a violent crash that occurred during a chase, authorities said Monday. (credit: California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter) According to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter press release Monday afternoon, the officers responded to a pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver of the truck reportedly tried to ram another patrol car that also responded. At some point during the chase the front-end of the two injured officers’ vehicle collided with an uninvolved car, the CHP said. The driver of that car also suffered minor injuries despite the severity of the vehicles’ damage. Authorities have not yet released further information on the stolen truck and following events.  
YUBA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured After Crash In Parking Lot In Waukegan

Waukegan, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash in Waukegan early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., Waukegan Police officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on the 600 block of Lakehurst Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle crash. Initial reports from the Major Crash Unit say a 2007 White BMW 7 sedan occupied by four people was traveling eastbound at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a cement base of a light pole in a private parking lot, authorities said. The driver, identified as a man in his 20s from Waukegan, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for next week. The other three people in the vehicle, all in their 20s from Waukegan, were transported to an area hospital. Two suffered from minor to moderate injuries. The third suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. MCU investigators are sighting high speed as a factor in the crash. They believe none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
WAUKEGAN, IL
kfornow.com

LPD Arrests Driver For DUI, Driving Truck On A Tire Rim

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A 35-year-old Lincoln man was arrested late Tuesday night, after led Lincoln Police on a brief pursuit while driving a truck with a bare tire rim. Sgt. Chris Vigil on Wednesday said that officers were called to 9th and Van Dorn around 11pm Tuesday, after witnesses saw a Ford Ranger driving on the bare tire rim and officers soon saw driving by the area of 9th and South, leading to officers trying to make a traffic stop. An officer saw the driver, later identified as Joel Patterson, make several traffic violations as he was driving down 9th Street.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy