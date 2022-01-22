Raiders’ Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving after DUI arrest

Waukegan, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash in Waukegan early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., Waukegan Police officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on the 600 block of Lakehurst Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle crash. Initial reports from the Major Crash Unit say a 2007 White BMW 7 sedan occupied by four people was traveling eastbound at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a cement base of a light pole in a private parking lot, authorities said. The driver, identified as a man in his 20s from Waukegan, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for next week. The other three people in the vehicle, all in their 20s from Waukegan, were transported to an area hospital. Two suffered from minor to moderate injuries. The third suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. MCU investigators are sighting high speed as a factor in the crash. They believe none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO