ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Newborn giraffe euthanized at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMDWi_0dsW74Ut00

A Masai giraffe had to be euthanized two days after it was born, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said.

The unnamed male calf was born on Jan. 17.

“Following the birth, wildlife care specialists noticed that the calf’s condition began to deteriorate, including difficulty standing and not nursing,” the park said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The calf was given around-the-clock care at the park’s veterinary medical center but his condition worsened and “the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf,” the park said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
KTLA

Missing SoCal’s annual free museum day? Here’s where to find no-cost admission year-round

For the second straight January, there won’t be an annual free museum day in Southern California, the popular event where visitors can enter dozens of local institutions without paying for admission. Last held in 2020, SoCal Museums canceled the “Free-for-All Day” due to COVID-19. It’s still unclear whether the event — which usually takes place at […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masai Giraffe#Wildlife#Newborn Giraffe#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

San Francisco will ease COVID mask, vaccine proof rules as omicron recedes

San Francisco will ease its COVID-19 mask order for vaccinated gym members and office workers, and will relax rules requiring proof of vaccination when entering large indoor sports arenas, restaurants, bars and gyms, allowing unvaccinated people to enter if they show proof of a recent negative test. The move comes as the Omicron surge is flattening after […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Historic Queen Mary ship, once in danger of sinking, is now getting ‘critical’ repairs

Long Beach is set to begin long-awaited “critical” repairs to the aging Queen Mary ship next month as part of a $5-million project. There had been growing concerns that historic floating hotel and tourist attraction could fall into critical disrepair and be in danger of sinking. Last July, the city of Long Beach regained control of the Queen Mary for the first time in over 40 years, and the […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
KTLA

Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, high winds

A storm with wind gusts near hurricane force lashed the Northeast on Saturday, dropping heavy snow, causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages while forecasters warned conditions would worsen and then be followed by bitter cold. The nor’easter thrashed parts of 10 states and some major population centers, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

NFL hosts program to collect donations for children in L.A.

YMCA in Los Angeles is working to collect donated sports equipment, books, school supplies and games as part of the NFL’s Super Kids-Super Sharing project. Donated will be brought to the Collins and Katz Family YMCA at 1466 S. Westgate Ave. beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday and will shared with local schools and organizations serving […]
NFL
KTLA

Actor Simon Rex no longer feels like ‘a Fraud’

Actor Simon Rex detailed the challenging yet gratifying experience he faced when filming and writing for his award winning indie movie, “Red Rocket.” The film is based on a ”washed up” erotic actor who comes home to his wife in Texas, only to be met with strife and conflict.  “Red Rocket” is available in select […]
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

L.A. County has likely passed peak of omicron transmission, officials say

Health authorities on Thursday announced that Los Angeles County has likely passed the peak of omicron transmission, but warned that hospitals remain strained. Several COVID-19 metrics are showing declines, including daily case and positivity rates. With 4,323 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday — down from a peak of 4,800 patients last week — officials said […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on Earth

When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn’t reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring home 54 of the island […]
WORLD
KTLA

How many times can you reuse an N95 mask?

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

KTLA

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy