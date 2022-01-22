Woman arrested in fatal shooting in Sun Valley north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 49-year-old Sun Valley woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man north of Reno.

Karri Walters was being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail on Friday on charges of open murder and discharging a firearm in a structure or vehicle in a prohibited area.

Washoe County sheriff’s deputies say the victim was living in a house with Walters in the Highland Ranch neighborhood in Sun Valley. His name has not been released.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting on Brahms Drive at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if Walters has an attorney or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.