Public Safety

Border Patrol weighs in on tragic smuggling incident

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe problem of illegal border crossings is a reality in the Northland, although many of us may think it's not an issue compared to the Mexican border. "We do see migrant crossings on a regular basis," Anthony Good told us. He's the Chief Patrol Agent...

www.wdio.com

CBS DFW

Texas Border Patrol Agents Seize $284K Worth Of Marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents interdicted two narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 350 pounds of marijuana and three arrests. On Jan. 11, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents responded to illegal activity near the Rio Grande in Harlingen. Suspecting an illegal entry had occurred, agents followed shoe prints leading away from the river into a sugar cane field and observed several subjects attempting to conceal themselves. Agents apprehended three subjects and observed two others return to Mexico. In the search for additional migrants, agents discovered five bundles of marijuana weighing more than 330 pounds, worth approximately $264,000. The marijuana and three subjects were transported to the station for further processing. The following evening, a Brownsville Border Patrol Station agent and his service K9 were searching in an area commonly used for narcotics and migrant smuggling near the Rio Grande in Brownsville. The service K9 alerted and led the agent to an abandoned bundle of marijuana weighing approximately 25 pounds, valued at more than $20,000.  
EDINBURG, TX
KIII 3News

Border Patrol thwarts two separate smuggling attempts in just hours at Falfurrias checkpoint

FALFURRIAS, Texas — 11 migrants were rescued from the back of tractor-trailers during two separate smuggling attempts at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station on Monday. At around 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents referred a Freightliner truck to a secondary inspection area after a K9 alert, a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
FALFURRIAS, TX
State
Florida State
Shore News Network

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, vehicle

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt and seized several bundles of marijuana in Laredo, Texas. The incident occurred on January 11, when Laredo North Station agents acted on a report of a suspicious vehicle traveling on Mines Road. Agents later discovered the abandoned gray SUV near exit 2 on I-35 after it had collided with a traffic sign. Inside the vehicle were five bundles of narcotics that were later identified as marijuana. The bundles had an approximate weight of nearly 391.3 lbs. with an estimated street value of $313,040.
LAREDO, TX
NBC Los Angeles

Mexican Man Dies in Border Patrol Custody at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

The in-custody death of a 38-year-old Mexican national who was arrested by federal officers at the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa after allegedly sneaking into the United States was under investigation Thursday. On Wednesday, at around 1:45 p.m. a border patrol remote camera operator spotted nine suspected undocumented persons crossing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Divers Recover Deceased Body from Gravel Pit

Del Rio, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered a drowning victim, Jan. 7. Late Friday evening, agents from the Eagle Pass South Station responded to a call for assistance from Texas National Guard (TNG) soldiers. Agents were informed that two individuals ran into a nearby gravel pit, which was full of water, and one did not resurface. TNG told agents that the two individuals were part of a larger group observed running away from the soldiers.
DEL RIO, TX
cbp.gov

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners encounter stolen vehicles used for human smuggling

LAREDO, Texas – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Cotulla Station and local law enforcement partners discover multiple stolen vehicles involved in human smuggling. The first incident occurred in the early morning of Jan. 16, when Cotulla Station agents attempted a vehicle stop on a red pickup truck near the 63-mile marker of Interstate 35 (I-35). The driver failed to stop and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to assist. Agents successfully deployed a vehicle immobilization device. The vehicle became immobilized on top the railroad tracks near the 77-mile marker as the occupants fled from the vehicle. Agents apprehended six undocumented individuals hiding in the brush nearby.
LAREDO, TX
Shore News Network

Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops marijuana smuggling attempt near El Cenizo

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped a marijuana smuggling attempt near El Cenizo, Texas. The incident occurred during the evening of Jan. 16, when Laredo South Station agents detected six smugglers carrying bundles, crossing into the U.S. near El Cenizo. Agents intercepted the smugglers, causing them to drop the bundles and flee back towards the river. Agents seized the six bundles which weighed over 440 lbs. and an estimated street value of over $353,000. One undocumented individual was arrested in the vicinity of the seizure and taken into custody for further investigation.
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

Border Patrol Agents Arrest U.S. Citizen with Two Outstanding Warrants

CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen wanted on two warrants while, attempting to smuggle six undocumented individuals, and in possession of methamphetamine, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:21 p.m., agents stopped a white 2011 Dodge Ram driving on a field road near...
CALEXICO, CA
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Five in Blizzard

PEMBINA N.D. — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Grand Forks Sector stopped a smuggling attempt yesterday near Humboldt, Minnesota, rescuing five border crossers from treacherous, sub-zero conditions. During subsequent search and rescue operations, Canadian authorities discovered two children and two adults deceased. A Border Patrol agent assigned...
HUMBOLDT, MN
Washington Times

Texas Guardsman shoots at smuggling suspect near Mexico border

A National Guardsman opened fire early Tuesday at a car suspected of being used by smugglers that barreled toward him and other troops assigned to border security in Texas. The Texas National Guard troops were part of Operation Lone Star — a state-run mission to combat human and drug smuggling. It integrates the Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Guard to “deny Mexican cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas,” according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
TEXAS STATE
Times News

Border Patrol arrests Forks Twp. man

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Forks Township man at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday. Hes wanted on felony child sex assault charges. CBP officers arrested Michael Pierre Boumal, a 65-year-old U.S. citizen from Forks Township after he arrived aboard a flight from Doha, Qatar, shortly after 4 p.m. He was wanted by Forks Township Police Department on a 2012 warrant for felony criminal attempt to commit aggravated Indecent assault of a child; corruption of a minor; and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Minnesota

‘These People Are Victims’: Border Patrol Agent Speaks Out After 4 Die At Canadian Border

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities along Minnesota and North Dakota’s border with Canada continue to investigate a human smuggling case that left four people dead. Border patrol agents were able to rescue five other people in subzero conditions. WCCO’s John Lauritsen talked with a border patrol agent about what happened. “The morning of this incident, there was actually a blizzard. There’s a lot of snow on the ground right now, so that the high winds were blowing snow everywhere,” Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good said. Last Wednesday, U.S. border patrol agents pulled over a 15-passenger van less than a mile from the Canadian...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kgns.tv

Video shows Border Patrol chasing vehicle in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News was able to acquire surveillance footage after an investigation into shots being fired in south Laredo Tuesday morning. The video shows a chase that was between Border Patrol and an individual in the Riverhill subdivision at around 1 a.m. KGNS reached out to U.S...
LAREDO, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol Agents perform 7 rescues within 48 hours

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents from El Paso Sector rescued seven migrants during separate events within a 48-hour period, Tuesday to Thursday this week. The first incident occurred Tuesday night, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station encountered...
EL PASO, TX

