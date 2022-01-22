ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas attorney general refuses to hand over Jan. 6 records

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaAlw_0dsW5evG00
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally" in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A district attorney says Paxton violated the state's open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has rejected a prosecutor’s demand for records of his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Last week, the Travis County district attorney’s office had set a four-day deadline for Paxton to turn over the records involving the Jan. 6, 2021, rally or face a lawsuit accusing him of violating the state open records law. But in a letter to the district attorney’s office Friday, the attorney general’s office denied any violations and rejected the office’s demands.

The Texas Tribune was the first to report about Paxton’s refusal. A message to the district attorney’s office seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, appeared at the event in Washington, D.C., where the attorney general gave a speech touting his failed legal push to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Several news organizations have requested Paxton’s communications from around that time under the Texas Public Information Act. Last March, six news outlets jointly published a story raising questions about whether Paxton was breaking open records laws.

Earlier this month, top editors at five Texas newspapers — the Austin American-Statesman, The Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News — filed a complaint asking the district attorney to investigate the alleged violations.

Paxton faces several GOP challengers in his reelection bid this year.

In 2020, eight of Paxton’s top deputies accused him of bribery, abuse of office and other crimes in the service of another supporter, an Austin real estate developer who employs a woman with whom the attorney general allegedly had an extra-marital affair. The FBI is investigating those allegations.

The attorney general has also spent most of his time in office under a separate felony indictment. He pleaded not guilty in 2015 to three state securities fraud charges but is yet to face trial.

Comments / 317

DB ...
3d ago

STOP mollycoddling these subversives! I don't get it! If he were a private citizen they'd be at the door with the battering ram.

Reply(7)
72
Kelly Hill
2d ago

The only way to stop all this nonsense is to vote these criminals out of office. Paxton could be found in Contempt of Court and jailed if anyone in charge had some balls. They are making a mockery out of our justice system. They sure have a lot to hide. Its time to bust this criminal enterprise and network wide open.

Reply(4)
53
Aaron
3d ago

Here we go again. The whataboutism people speak again. We are not talking about Pelosi. We are talking about the Texas AG. It funny we Republicans have no answer for their actions they blame deflect. Nice try.

Reply
34
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court paves the way for 2 more Oklahoma executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court rejected a request from two Oklahoma death row inmates to temporarily halt their upcoming lethal injections. A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver denied the inmates’ motion in a ruling on Monday. The decision paves the way for the state to carry out the executions of Donald Grant, 46, on Thursday and Gilbert Postelle, 35, on Feb. 17.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
County
Travis County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant. Just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

South Dakota GOP hires North Dakota native as new director

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The new executive director of the South Dakota Republican Party says one of his top goals is to achieve 100% GOP membership in the state Legislature. North Dakota native Terin Lucero was most recently the director of data analytics for newly elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who upset Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the last election.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Mississippi close to final vote on medical marijuana bill

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are poised to take final votes Wednesday on creating a medical marijuana program for people with serious medical conditions, negotiators said Tuesday. If the bill becomes law, as expected, Mississippi would join the majority of states that let people use cannabis for medical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Fbi#Ap#The Texas Tribune#The Houston Chronicle#Gop#Indi
The Associated Press

Indiana man pleads guilty in shooting at Chicago VA hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indianapolis man accused of opening fire at a Chicago veterans hospital in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge. Bernard Harvey Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of an assault rifle. He now faces a likely prison sentence of three to five years, according to lawyers in the case. A federal judge set Harvey’s sentencing hearing for early May, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Nebraska judge refuses to block Omaha’s new mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge on Tuesday refused to block Omaha’s new mask mandate, allowing the rule to continue while state officials challenge it in court. Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman declined to issue an injunction the state requested in its lawsuit against the mandate, which took effect on Jan. 12.
The Associated Press

Cuban prosecutors say 790 people charged for July protests

HAVANA (AP) — Some 790 people who participated in anti-government protests in Cuba last year face prosecution for sedition, violent attacks, public disorder, theft and other crimes, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The announcement was the first from prosecutors since August, a month after thousands of Cubans...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy