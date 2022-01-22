Tacoma school levies: Here’s what they would pay for and what it could cost you

Tacoma Public Schools student computer File photo: Shows technology used by Tacoma students.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Technology is a normal part of student learning in Jennifer Fagan’s classroom at DeLong Elementary in Tacoma, where she teaches a split class of fourth and fifth graders.

That’s why she’s hoping voters pass two replacement levies in the Feb. 8 election: Proposition 1 to fund general programs and operations — things like staff, preschool, after-school programs and security — and Proposition 2 to fund technology improvements and upgrades — like laptops for all and online security.

Prop. 1 would collect about $319 million and Prop. 2 would collect $118 million for a total of $437 million over the course of four years.

“The levy is really to help us keep the technology going the way it is,” Fagan told The News Tribune from her classroom on Wednesday. “It’s to maintain and enhance the learning. And if we want to be able to have kids be self-learners from elementary school on up, we need to continue saying yes to this levy.”

Fagan records her math lessons for her students, who watch them on district-issued laptops in the classroom while she goes around the room helping students individually.

The recorded lessons help students pace themselves and give them the control to move from lesson to lesson without feeling like they’re left behind, Fagan said.

“The laptops give them the self-control that they need to do the learning that they need,” Fagan said. “They become independent learners. They are in control of their learning. It’s not them worried about me moving on — they get to move on when they’re ready.”

Allison Turner, a fifth grader in Fagan’s class, agreed.

“I can rewind if I don’t understand a specific part,” she said.

Fagan has been implementing her teaching strategy since Tacoma Public Schools became a “one-to-one” district in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed schools for months and required learning from home.

Tacoma leaders and staff say that technology is an essential part of the classroom — and they want to keep it that way.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

The levies on the Feb. 8 special election are replacing levies that were passed by voters in 2018 and are set to expire this year.

If approved by voters, Prop. 1 would collect taxes up to $77.5 million in 2023, $79 million in 2024, $80.5 million in 2025 and $82 million in 2026. The tax levy rate is estimated to be $1.92 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

If approved, Prop. 2 would collect taxes totaling $25 million in 2023 and then $31 million each year for 2024, 2025 and 2026. The tax levy rate is estimated to be $0.62 in 2023; $0.75 in 2024; $0.74 in 2025; and $0.72 in 2026.

The cost to the average Tacoma homeowner is projected to be about $13 more per month, or $9.43 per month for Prop. 1 and $3.63 for Prop. 2. According to the Pierce County Assessor Treasurer, the average home value in Tacoma in February 2021 was $352,322.

If both pass, the average four-year tax rate for Tacoma schools is projected to decrease due to rising property values, from $2.72 per $1,000 to $2.63 per $1,000 of assessed value.

According to the district, over the past four years the average Tacoma homeowner has been paying $973 annually, or 81.11 per month. If Prop 1 and 2 pass, over the next four years they will be paying $94.13 per month, or $1,129 annually.

School levies require a simple majority to pass, or 50 percent of voters plus one.

The Pierce County Elections Office requires jurisdictions putting out a measure to solicit “for” and “against” committees to write statements for the voters pamphlet. The district said no one stepped forward to write an “against” statement.

Nine other Pierce County school districts also are seeking voter approval of levies.

Ballots will be mailed to voters Friday, Jan. 21, and are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

MONEY FOR STAFF, ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND MORE

Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Josh Garcia stressed that the levies fund essential needs of the district.

“Prop. 1 and Prop. 2 are very critical to our day-to-day operations,” Garcia said in a meeting with The News Tribune editorial board last week. “They are not add-ons.”

Tacoma’s Prop. 1 funds 15 percent of day-to-day operations, according to the district, including about 500 staff members that would otherwise be cut without the funding.

Tacoma — along with other districts across the state — is facing a staffing shortage and a high demand for substitute teachers, Garcia said.

“I can’t imagine us being able to run our organization with 15 percent less staff,” Garcia said.

In addition to funding teachers, nurses, paraeducators, librarians and special needs staff, the levies also pay for textbooks and curriculum materials, preschool, math and reading programs, special education programs, after-school programs, extracurriculars, career and technical education and arts and music programs.

Prop. 1 also funds maintenance and repairs of aging roofs and leaks, school security systems, 911 emergency communication and intercom systems, playground and playfield repairs, ADA access, plumbing HVAC systems, electrical and heating/cooling systems.

Prop. 2 focuses on technology and would fund electric devices for all K-12 students in Tacoma, data and privacy security, Wi-Fi, software updates, printers and other classroom technology and attendance tracking.

Prop. 2, previously passed by voters in 2018, was a saving grace for Tacoma being able to pivot to virtual learning in the pandemic and provide electronic devices for all its students.

And they’re here to stay.

“Computers now are basic. It’s like having power,” Garcia said. “We can’t ask kids to learn without a computer and a device.”

According to the district, devices should be replaced every four years. Garcia said there’s also more to do to expand internet access for all.

Tacoma also started an entirely online form of school during the pandemic called Tacoma Online, which currently has about 2,000 kids and 103 teachers in the program.

“Families have very clearly articulated that it’s a different model that’s needed there,” Garcia said.

‘WE CAN’T AFFORD NOT TO DO IT’

When asked what would happen if the levies were not passed by voters on Feb. 8, Garcia said it would have “devastating impacts” on the district, which is one of the largest employers in the city of Tacoma.

“Fifteen percent staff is about 500 employees. It will hit the classroom. Programs will be cut,” Garcia said. “15 percent would probably be thinking about consolidating sites … It would be catastrophic.”

If the measures fail, it’s likely the district would try to run the proposals on the ballot again as soon as possible.

District leaders said they take comfort in knowing that the Tacoma community has supported levies with 60 percent support in the last decade.

Like in previous years, Tacoma’s levies have garnered support from major community groups and leaders, including Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Tom Pierson, longtime Tacoma educator Willie Stewart.

“... as the mayor of this city I understand the importance of education and what it means to our community as we think about the city that is growing (and) as we think about the next wave of our employees,” Woodards told The News Tribune editorial board last week.

The Pierce County Elections Office requires jurisdictions putting out a measure to solicit “for” and “against” committees to write statements for the voters pamphlet. The district said no one stepped forward to write the against statement.

Tacoma isn’t alone — all other nine districts in Pierce County with levies on the ballot also do not have “against” statements written on their respective voters pamphlets.

Woodards acknowledged last week that the cost might be difficult for Tacoma residents to take on, but that there’s an even bigger cost if the measures aren’t passed.

“It’s a cost and it’s a little bit more than maybe some people can afford right now. But we can’t afford not to do it,” Woodards said. “...It’s the future of the city and we’ve got to invest in it now for our kids.”

OTHER PIERCE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVIES FOR FEB. 8

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

About $267 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowner estimated at $2.49 per $1,000 of assessed value for 2023, and $2.46 per $1,000 for 2024-26.

Funds teachers, nurses, instructional materials, arts, music, athletics, maintenance.

Prop. 2: Capital Levy for Safety, Security, Infrastructure and Technology Improvements

About $125 million to be collected over six years (2023-28).

Cost to homeowner estimated between $0.67 and $0.82 per $1,000 of assessed value for 2023-28.

Funds fire protection, security upgrades, site/building and technology improvements, transportation and maintenance.

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

About $172.3 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowner estimated at $2.17 per $1,000 assessed value per year.

Funds teacher salaries, athletics, arts, music, special education, buildings, transportation, and other educational programs and operations expenses.

Prop. 2: Replacement Levy for Technology Improvements

About $24.4 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowner estimated at $0.31 per $1,000 of assessed value per year.

Funds technology equipment and infrastructure, computers and devices, hardware and software, staff training and cyber security systems.

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

About $88 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowner estimated at $2.50 per $1,000 assessed value per year.

Funds classroom teachers, safety personnel, health services, librarians and counselors, student transportation, programs for special needs students, textbooks, classroom supplies and library materials, music, art and athletic programs.

Prop. 2: Replacement Levy for Instructional Technology Improvements

About $14.3 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowner estimated at $0.41 per $1,000 assessed value per year.

Funds installation and modernization of instructional technology equipment, infrastructure, systems and facilities.

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

About $67.7 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value per year.

Funds teachers, nurses, counselors, safety personnel, athletics, music, instructional materials, staff training, after-school activities, summer academic programs and student supports.

Prop. 2: Replacement Levy for Safety, Technology and Capital Improvements

About $11.8 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value per year.

Funds repairs and improvements to buildings, HVAC systems, technology, plumbing and electrical systems, roofs, athletic fields, and security infrastructure throughout the district and invest in additional classroom technology for staff and students.

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

About $45 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $1.81 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, $1.77 in 2024, and $1.74 in 2025 and 2026.

Funds employee salaries, instructional materials, special programs, activities and sports, transportation costs and maintenance of facilities.

Prop. 2: Replacement Capital Projects Technology Levy

About $14 million to be collected over six years (2023-28).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $0.34 per $1,000 of assessed value per year.

Funds computers and devices, updated and expanded learning software, staff training and technology infrastructure improvements.

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs And Operations Levy

About $28.3 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $1.88 per $1,000 of assessed value per year.

Funds after school activities and athletics, classroom instructional materials, early learning, instructional technology, safety and security enhancements, special education services, staffing and substitutes, transportation and maintenance.

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

About $36.6 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $1.45 per $1,000 assessed value in 2023, and $1.93 in 2024-26.

Funds student technology and salaries for teachers, nurses, counselors and other school student support staff, including for the new elementary school.

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs And Operations Levy

About $24.5 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $1.85 per $1,000 assessed value per year.

Funds staffing, supplies and materials, transportation services, extracurricular programs, special education, utilities and facility maintenance. Prop. 2: Replacement Instructional Technology Improvements Levy

Prop. 2: Replacement Instructional Technology Improvements Levy

About $6.9 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $0.56 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, $0.55 in 2024, $0.53 in 2025, and $0.52 in 2026.

Funds new technologies into classroom instruction, increased access to technology devices, replacements and upgrades to equipment and systems, and student and staff training.

Prop. 3: Capital Levy for Health, Safety, Security & Infrastructure Improvements

About $18.6 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $1.46 per $1,000 of assessed value per year.

Funds upgrades to security systems, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, lighting, Career and Technical Education classrooms, roof repairs and athletic field improvements.

Prop. 1: Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

About $49.6 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $2.19 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, $2.22 in 2024, $2.23 in 2025, and $2.24 in 2026.

Funds early learning, special education costs, nursing and mental health services, student and staff security, athletics, music, drama and arts programs.

Prop. 2: Capital Projects Levies (Technology and Critical Repairs)

About $12.1 million to be collected over four years (2023-26).

Cost to homeowners estimated at $0.49 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, $0.52 in 2024, and $0.57 in 2025 and 2026.

Funds modernization of existing facilities, including structural, safety and energy repairs at White River High School, paving and road improvements, roofing repairs to the District Distribution Center and other facilities and improvements to technology.

This story was originally published by The News Tribune.

©2022 Cox Media Group