Protecting the Coasts in Maryland

One of the most appealing things about our state is our natural resources.

On Friday the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science graded how we are doing with our resources and our environment.

The report also measures the actions taken to improve the ability of a community or ecosystem to respond to and withstand climate change impacts. For example, how we protect our shore lines and slowing runoff with maintaining wet lands. The state received a B-.

"We have a very clear signal here that on repetitive loss and retreat we all need to work together and most importantly at the local level with planning," said

That can include raising structures up and not allowing commercial or residential building in vulnerable flooding areas. Plus handling our environment better.

They recommend several things like shoreline protection projects provide buffering against storm surges, and green infrastructure can slow storm-water runoff, reducing the impact of heavy rains.

"Native based green infrastructure solutions. Increasing reliance on low carbon economy, embracing a clean energy economy and looking at those areas for our continually growing population that can live most comfortably and sustainable<"

All those involved say a report like this gives all parties a chance to look at where we are and what we need to do in the future to protect the states great natural resources.