It’s a matter of opinion when it comes to The Walking Dead as to whether it’s going to continue to get better up until the end or if it’s going to plod along without finding the legs that many believe it already lost a while back. For several seasons the show that helped the zombie craze to become what it currently is has been under fire from fans that have claimed that there’s nothing left to get excited about and that TWD is more soap opera than anything. But after watching this trailer it’s easy to think that the soap opera has been relegated to the back of the bus, and it’s looking as though more than a few individuals might not make it to the end. The second of a three-part final season is coming quickly in the next month and it’s fair to think that we’re about to be surprised once again as the survivors of Alexandria and Hilltop continue to interact with the folks of the Commonwealth. As anyone should have been able to predict, the Commonwealth isn’t quite as serene and innocent as one would think, as the idea of letting in the right element and keeping out the bad has made this place become like another Woodbury.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO