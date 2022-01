Fairly new to tablets but old PC guy. If this is not correct forum for my issue please advise - wouldn't be the first time someone told me where to go.. New to what appears to be not a very active forum but hoping one or more kind folks can provide a solution or advise straight out "not possible". I recently purchased a SM-T570 Samsung tablet with the intention of mounting same in my 2019 Toyota 4runner to achieve a larger GPS display - mission accomplished. However (part 2..) is to have the ability to interface my OEM backup camera and a new front view camera onto the Samsung display. This is where I'm encountering a road block which is either "it can't be done" or I've simply reached the end of my pay grade skills - I hope its the latter. Both cameras terminate in RCA connections. I have found a USB-c to RCA adapter cable (data & charging) but I have not been able to find a suitable app that will recognize the USB and process the feed from either camera. As of this moment I'm at the "proof of Concept" stage working on the bench before I integrate the system into the Toyota. I'm hoping this is a possible venture and not just a fantasy but if the experts say "ain't gonna happen" then I'll move along to the next project.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO