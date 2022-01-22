ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk and peace activist, dies at 95

By Philip Wang, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThich Nhat Hanh, a prominent Vietnamese Buddhist monk, peace activist and leading voice in opposition to the Vietnam War, has died at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95. The monastic organization that he founded, Plum Village, announced the news on its website. Plum Village said Thich...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Ancient Arab temple art reveals hybrid camels

Evidence of ancient hybrid camels has been uncovered by archaeologists who were working to restore a temple in northern Iraq damaged by ISIS. The Temple of Allat, which dates to the second century AD, is located in the city of Hatra, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Once a sprawling metropolis, it served as the capital of the Kingdom of Hatra. The remains of the ancient city were heavily vandalized by religious extremists between 2015 and 2017. Before that, the temple had also suffered decades of neglect.
RELIGION
Henry County Daily Herald

HAL BRADY: Grief is the price we pay for the risk of love

John Morley, the English statesman and man of letters, in an address made in Edinburgh in 1887, said, “The great business of life is to be, to do, to do without and to depart.” Today, I want to focus on just one of these notable areas of life — “to do without.” Specifically, I’m referring to grief. It’s a sober subject, of course, and yet as Tennyson put it, “Never morning wore to evening, but some heart did break.” So, in searching for light upon our darkness, we go back to some familiar words of Jesus. In John’s Gospel, Jesus states, “In the world you have tribulation; but be of good cheer (courage), I have overcome the world” (16:33). So, in the full knowledge and faith of Jesus’ words, I want to focus on some practical ways we can deal with our grief.
RELIGION
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thich Nhat Hanh
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh death: Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist dies at 95

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95. The peace activist gained prominence in the 1960s as a major opponent of the Vietnam War and is known as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.The Plum Village, which is a global community of mindfulness practice centers and monasteries founded by Nhat Hanh in southern France, confirmed the monk’s death on Twitter.“The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January 2022, at the...
RELIGION
Washington Post

Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk who sought peace and mindfulness, dies at 95

Thich Nhat Hanh, a Buddhist monk who sought to apply the principles of his faith to the problems of the world and developed a worldwide following through his teachings and writings while living in exile for decades from his native Vietnam, died Jan. 22 at a Buddhist temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy