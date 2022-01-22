ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk and peace activist, dies at 95

By Philip Wang, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThich Nhat Hanh, a prominent Vietnamese Buddhist monk, peace activist and leading voice in opposition to the Vietnam War, has died at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95. The monastic organization that he founded, Plum Village, announced the news on its website. Plum Village said Thich...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

