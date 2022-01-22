Search Continues For Driver Who Struck, Killed CPD Officer In Hit-And-Run

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on surveillance video last week driving a stolen car with a 4-month-old puppy inside. The St. Paul Police Department says the woman was caught on video on Jan. 17 driving...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley man accused of shooting two New York Police Officers and killing one of them has died. Investigators confirmed 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil died at the hospital Monday. A third officer — a rookie — returned fire during the shooting in Harlem last Friday night...
CHICAGO - A man and teen were ordered held without bond Thursday in the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega. Prosecutors said during bond court that Xavier Guzman, 27, and his 16-year-old accomplice went to get Subway sandwiches after the teen shot in the direction of three gang members, striking Melissa.
WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in the horrific motorcycle accident that made waves across the Southland on Thursday. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, when undercover officers with the Los Angeles Police Department began tailing the motorcycle after witnessing something that caused suspicion. After running the license plates through their system, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen.
MUNHALL, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for the driver who hit a man and drove off in Munhall Sunday night. Allegheny County 911 dispatch was notified of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash around 7:27 p.m. in the 800 block of East 8th Avenue. First responders on scene...
‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ in South Bend to benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. Since its creation, “Winter Restaurant Weeks” has donated more than $174,000 for Beacon Children's Hospital. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances. “Bender” outlines plan to...
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — A Florida man and member of the Pagan’s motorcycle gang was arrested Thursday after cocaine and firearms were found in his home. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Justin Meyer, of Key West, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have identified a person of interest in a fentanyl overdose case in Connecticut. A 13-year-old died after overdosing at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford on Jan. 13. Forty bags of the drug were found at the school. Police say...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Portland on Saturday night has been identified as a 25-year-old woman. Portland Police said 25-year-old Awbrianna “Anna” Rollings was fatally struck by a driver shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 22.
The Chatham County District Attorney recently filed a motion to dismiss all criminal charges against a truck driver who hit and killed a Savannah police officer back in 2018. On Monday, the state granted that request. The deadly crash happened on May 25, 2018. Officer Anthony Christie had responded to...
A driver struck a 50-year-old woman who had just gotten off the bus, then drove over a median with the victim still on the hood of the car before fleeing the scene and leaving her to die, police said. The woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to remember a woman killed in Sheraden over the weekend. On Sunday, Ashley Roberts was shot and hit by a car in the 300 block of Minton Street. “They just left her there,” said the victim’s mother, Missy Rourke. “They just left...
NYPD police officials expressed outrage after a 16-year-old rapper and gang banger who shot a cop walked free on bond Thursday. Aspiring rapper C Blu, Camrin Williams, was locked up in a Brooklyn juvenile facility after shooting Officer Kaseem Pennant, 27, on Jan. 18. According to DailyMail.com, Pennant and other...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars.
The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred in Palmdale on Tuesday evening. The man, whose identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, was struck by an unknown vehicle on 1105 East Avenue Q-4, at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man connected to Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood, sources told CBS 2. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E.
UPDATE (CBS46) — The victim of a fatal hit-and-run that took place along a Griffin road has been identified as 31-year-old DeAndre Head. Police are now looking for Jacob Lee Nelson, 25, who is accused of being the man behind the wheel of the vehicle seen fleeing the scene where Head was struck.
