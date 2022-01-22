ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Search Continues For Driver Who Struck, Killed CPD Officer In Hit-And-Run

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Police Supt. David Brown extended condolences Friday...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Allentown Man Accused Of Shooting 2 NYPD Officers Dies In Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley man accused of shooting two New York Police Officers and killing one of them has died. Investigators confirmed 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil died at the hospital Monday. A third officer — a rookie — returned fire during the shooting in Harlem last Friday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

West Hills Stolen Motorcycle Suspect Identified As Ruben Contreras Jr.

WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in the horrific motorcycle accident that made waves across the Southland on Thursday. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, when undercover officers with the Los Angeles Police Department began tailing the motorcycle after witnessing something that caused suspicion. After running the license plates through their system, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNDU

Police continue to search for suspect in deadly Michigan City hit-and-run

‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ in South Bend to benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. Since its creation, “Winter Restaurant Weeks” has donated more than $174,000 for Beacon Children's Hospital. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances. “Bender” outlines plan to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
cbslocal.com

Florida Man In Pagan’s Motorcycle Gang Arrested Following Discovery Of Drugs, Guns Stash In Key West

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — A Florida man and member of the Pagan’s motorcycle gang was arrested Thursday after cocaine and firearms were found in his home. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Justin Meyer, of Key West, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KEY WEST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Cbs 2
cbslocal.com

Friends And Family Call For Answers After Woman Killed In Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to remember a woman killed in Sheraden over the weekend. On Sunday, Ashley Roberts was shot and hit by a car in the 300 block of Minton Street. “They just left her there,” said the victim’s mother, Missy Rourke. “They just left...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars. The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.  Car pieces...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy