BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Disaster Assistance Center for those impacted by the Marshall Fire closed at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions like icy roads. According to Boulder County, assistance is available at http://boco.org/MarshallFire or the call center 303-413-7730 between 9-3. (credit: CBS) The center is also expected to reopen Thursday, weather permitting, for in-person assistance at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Due to dangerous travel conditions, the Disaster Assistance Center is closing today at 1pm. Assistance: https://t.co/Z6tH4V1MMA or the call center 303-413-7730 between 9-3. Weather permitting, the center is scheduled to reopen for in-person assistance tomorrow 9-5. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/1iQBRIIvtQ —...

LAFAYETTE, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO