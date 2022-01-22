ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale

By NOAH TRISTER
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday night he is parting ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago.”

Martindale’s departure comes after only the second losing season in Harbaugh’s 14 years as Baltimore’s coach. The injury-riddled Ravens lost their final six games following an 8-3 start and missed the playoffs.

The defense was hit hard by injuries in the secondary, and although Baltimore was competitive during most of its season-ending skid, a 41-21 loss to division rival Cincinnati was particularly damaging. The Ravens allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards in that game.

Baltimore also lost 41-17 the first time it faced the Bengals.

The 58-year-old Martindale departs after a decade with the Ravens. He began his tenure coaching inside linebackers in 2012, the season Baltimore won the Super Bowl. He became defensive coordinator in 2018.

“He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

