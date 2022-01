John de Lancie is exciting about Q's return in Star Trek: Picard Season 2!. There is little doubt that people are already excited about Star Trek: Picard Season 2 now that the trailer for the series has been dropped. After all, it teased Q's return and how he's going to mess things up for Jean-Luc Picard yet again. But why has Q returned in the first place? John de Lancie has opened up about his character's intentions as well as his own personal reason for reprising the role.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO