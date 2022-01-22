Marsh Valley soccer's Cami Harris signs with Casper College

Cami Harris’ ears perked up. She had just heard something from a coach she usually doesn’t. The Marsh Valley senior, taking a visit to Casper College in Wyoming this fall, couldn’t help but smile at what she heard.

Head coach Ammon Bennett had just told Harris, if she signed, what he would expect out of her on the pitch.

“Which I thought was really cool, because not many coaches say what they expect out of me,” Harris said. “They just say how they are as a coach. They don’t really ask a lot about how I am as a player, I guess. It’s more showing who they are.”

Harris liked a lot about Casper. She enjoyed chatting with Bennett, who had watched the Eagles play at last season’s state tournament. She liked the campus, the teammates. A few days later, she returned to Casper to work out with the team.

About a month after that, Harris felt good about the offer. So on Monday, she signed with Casper, finalizing her decision to play college soccer.

“It was very exciting, especially for my family, because I’m the oldest,” Harris said. “Everyone was super excited for me to sign. Leading up to it, a few days before, I was very excited. I knew I was getting started and I knew I was going. It was good to get it off my shoulders. I’m done, and I’m going there.”

A few things factored into Harris’ decision. For one, the only other offer she seriously considered came from a junior college in Oregon, where she had no family living. That school’s offer also didn’t stack up with the scholarship she had from Casper.

But Harris has an aunt who lives in Casper, which helped her make up her mind. “That was definitely a major factor, because I have someone close if I need them,” she said.

Even better: She loved Bennett’s coaching style. When she was younger, Harris said, coaches would get on her case when she made mistakes on the field — but when she offered an explanation, they listened and understood. Bennett coached the same way.

“It’s almost like a teacher throwing out a question and you answering it,” Harris said. “They stay on you about making you think through how you play. So I liked how he said that — he makes his players really think. He also was really into team bonding, keeping the team close, friends, family. Keeping the girls close together.”

At Marsh Valley, Harris played all manner of positions: Midfielder, defender, forward, most everything except goalie. That helped the Eagles make the 3A state tournament all four years. They never captured a title — “we just can’t seem to get past the second game,” she said — but with Harris’ versatility, they made a run every time.

Now, all that’s left for Harris to do is transition from an Eagle to a Thunderbird.

“This one was just a better fit with the coach, and I felt like it was a better fit with the girls,” Harris said. “It was a better scholarship overall, so I felt like it was the best decision.”