Outdoor Retailer, the outdoor industry’s largest trade show, is querying whether to come back to Utah for at least one of its two shows a year. You’ll recall they fled a few years back for Colorado, angry, so they said, about Utah’s unwillingness to support the Bears Ears National Monument designation. Turns out, however, that Colorado wasn’t the promised land. There are rumors afloat though, that the trade show, and the outdoor industry, think by dangling the carrot of return to what is now a thriving, multi-faceted economy in Utah, it can force Utah’s hand in conservation as it — the industry — continues to make a showcase of performative activism around Bears Ears.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO