ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Munching manatees seen eating food provided by Florida wildlife officials

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136EkO_0dsVyyTf00

A program to feed manatees facing starvation in Florida is starting to show some positive results.

Manatee feeding stations have been placed around the state, but the marine mammals were not showing much interest.

On Friday, officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife shared video of manatees using the stations to eat lettuce that was given to them.

FWC teams found groups of munching manatees eating the vegetation that was provided to them for the first time on Thursday.

“While this is an encouraging step, we do not yet know if this behavior will continue,” FWC said.

FWC said they will continue to provide food, monitor manatees on-site and are assisting and responding to manatees that are suffering along the Atlantic coast.

Water pollution and other issues have caused the sea grass beds that manatees feed on to die off, leaving the sea cows little to nothing to eat in parts of Florida.

Florida data shows a record 1,101 manatee died, mainly from starvation, in 2021.

FWC wants to also remind people not to take matters into their own hands.

Florida state and federal law makes it illegal for people to feed manatees on their own.

With another cold weather front coming this weekend, Florida’s manatee population is still facing troubling times ahead.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Karen Griffin
7d ago

thank you for all your hard effort in trying to get the manatees to eat the romaine and other lettuce thank you so much for caring and being there for them I was at Blue Springs yesterday and there was 401 there with the warmer Waters in the springs Are Beautiful Creatures their sodalis also friendly they're one of the animals that represents Florida so well we really do need to protect them

Reply
3
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Local nurseries rush to prepare for cold weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — For nurseries, cold weather means taking extra effort to protect their livelihoods. At Palmer’s Garden and Goods, the impending cold weather has meant extra precautions to protect its business from the forthcoming freeze. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It makes us a...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Wildlife#Manatees#Florida Fish#Fwc#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
73K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy