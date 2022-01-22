Is the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Limited Really Worth $40K?

Toyota's Tacoma has been the undisputed king of the midsize class for longer than we can remember. With the current generation making its debut for the 2016 model year, the 2022 Tacoma is the oldest platform currently in the class. Nonetheless, Toyota hasn't just rested on its laurels. Instead, the company continues to improve the Tacoma and its flagship TRD Pro model with each passing year. For 2022 the Tacoma TRD Pro gets one of the most significant updates since the current model's launch. The high-speed off-road-oriented truck receives new forged aluminum (and red anodized) front upper control arms, new front springs that increase ride height (now 1.5 inches taller than its counterparts), retuned Fox internal bypass shocks with about an inch of additional rebound travel, new black TRD wheels with Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires, and new TRD Pro badging that includes stamped bedsides. Aside from the badging, all of the updates were done with the singular focus of improving off-road performance. Did Toyota hit the mark with these new updates? Let's trudge on and find out.

