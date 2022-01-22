ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Area Covid-19 Dashboard for January 21, 2022

 7 days ago
Number in parenthesis indicates new cases since 1/20/22. The information on this page is compiled from the latest figures provide by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and the Illinois Department of Public Health at the...

Related
St. Joseph businesses robbed

ST. JOSEPH -- Salon 192, Geschenk Coffee, Cafe & Gifts, and Country Chics were burglarized early Tuesday morning. The break-ins are still under investigation. If you have any information to help solve these crimes, contact the Champaign County Sheriff at 217-384-1213. If you would like to stay anonymous, contact by phone at Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or online at 373tips.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
Editorial: We need a better plan than juking pandemic statistics

On January 16, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County dropped 62%. Individuals with active cases are supposed to remain in isolation based to prevent further spread of the contagion for a set number of days. The quiet drop from 6,681 on Friday to 2,602 posted on the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Dashboard on Saturday was not the result of the miraculous, instantaneous disappearance of the respiratory virus that 24% of the county's population has tested positive.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
100 participate at MLK Walk for Peace in Urbana

Just over one hundred people joined together to walk from Crestwood Park to Larson Park in Urbana for the MLK Walk of Peace on Monday. The event, commemorating the life and sacrifice of the Reverend Martin Luther King, was co-sponsored by the City of Urbana, HV Neighborhood Transformation, Housing Authority of Champaign County/Youth Build, The Urbana Free Library, the Urbana Park District, and the Urbana Rotary Club. "We know the sacrifices he and countless others made for the betterment of us as African-Americans and society itself," said Maurice Hayes, Executive Director of HV Neighborhood Transformations. "So often, our kids are misled by the wrong things. It will take us as adults in the room to lead them in a different direction to prosperity and to grow success."
URBANA, IL
