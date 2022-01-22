Area Covid-19 Dashboard for January 21, 2022

Just over one hundred people joined together to walk from Crestwood Park to Larson Park in Urbana for the MLK Walk of Peace on Monday. The event, commemorating the life and sacrifice of the Reverend Martin Luther King, was co-sponsored by the City of Urbana, HV Neighborhood Transformation, Housing Authority of Champaign County/Youth Build, The Urbana Free Library, the Urbana Park District, and the Urbana Rotary Club. "We know the sacrifices he and countless others made for the betterment of us as African-Americans and society itself," said Maurice Hayes, Executive Director of HV Neighborhood Transformations. "So often, our kids are misled by the wrong things. It will take us as adults in the room to lead them in a different direction to prosperity and to grow success."

URBANA, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO