City of Naperville Mulling Nichols Library Parking Deck

Parents and families gathered in a peaceful protest on Saturday outside of the DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM). The group said they are against the museum’s recent proof of vaccination requirement upon entry for all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. DCM currently requires anyone over the age of five to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In an email statement, the children’s museum said they took this action to help mitigate the spread of COVID among a surge of infections. They said they anticipate suspending their policy when infections and hospitalization metrics have declined below Illinois threshold metrics.

5 DAYS AGO