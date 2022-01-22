ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Naperville Mulling Nichols Library Parking Deck

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Naperville is once again pursuing the idea of a parking deck at Nichols Library. At the library board meeting on Wednesday, city officials sought input detailing any interest in the project. Andy Hynes, project engineer for the city’s Transportation Engineering and Development, says the city believes...

Protest Against DCM Vaccination Requirement | Bev’s Open In Downtown Naperville | Naperville Ranked Safest In America

Parents and families gathered in a peaceful protest on Saturday outside of the DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM). The group said they are against the museum’s recent proof of vaccination requirement upon entry for all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. DCM currently requires anyone over the age of five to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In an email statement, the children’s museum said they took this action to help mitigate the spread of COVID among a surge of infections. They said they anticipate suspending their policy when infections and hospitalization metrics have declined below Illinois threshold metrics.
PZC Recommends Land Use Plan | Downtown Design Standards | Library Parking Deck Discussion

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to recommend approval for a revised version of the city’s Land Use Master Plan. The commission voted against a previous version in March 2020, mainly because all housing types were grouped into one category. The new plan features residential zone subcategories for low, medium, and high-density housing types, and reduced the number of key sites for development. Some community members gave critiques for the plan, and city staff said they would review comments and decide whether to make minor revisions before sending the plan to council for review.
Naperville PD Begins Year-Round Child Safety Seat Inspections And Education

The Naperville Police Department is helping protect the city’s youngest residents with a new Child Safety Seat Inspection and Education program. Naperville residents can sign up to bring their child safety seats to the department, where a Child Passenger Safety Technician will fill out a checklist ensuring the seat is safe and has not been recalled, and make sure it fits correctly for the child’s age, height, and weight.
NCC Celebrates MLK Day | Irvin Running for Governor | Betty White Challenge

North Central College is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) with multiple virtual events today. Those include a virtual teach-in, virtual luncheon, and encouraging campus and local community members to take part in community service. The events’ theme this year is “keep moving forward.” King visited North Central College in 1960.
Egermann Woods Restoration Project

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is doing a restoration project for Egermann Woods. The 110-acre forest preserve is one of the few remaining pre-settlement oak forests in the county. The project along Hobson Road involves removing invasive species from 87 acres of the land. The mature hickories and oaks will remain untouched.
DuPage County Divided Over Drawing of County Election Precinct Maps

DuPage County voters could find they are grouped into fewer, larger precincts come the next election. A new piece of legislation signed into law in November 2021 and discussed Tuesday at the county finance committee meeting reduces the number of DuPage County election precincts from 930 to 607. The current draft of the redrawn maps leaves fewer committeemen to serve as the voice of the voters, thereby impacting whether a party may be elected.
City Buildings Reopen | National Blood Crisis | St. Paddy’s Day 5K

Naperville city buildings reopened to the public today. The City of Naperville had closed down public access to its public safety campus as of January 3 and the Municipal Center as of January 5 due to rising COVID-19 numbers. With metrics still high, the city says online options are available for those more comfortable conducting business from afar. Assistance can be found through the city’s online help center or by calling (630) 420-6111.
School Quarantine Policy Updated | County Government Employee Testing Policy | Scholarship To Honor Patino

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have updated their quarantine and isolation policy. Those periods have been reduced to five days, in line with the recent update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). These mitigation strategies are used for those who test positive for COVID-19 or are considered to be a close contact. Isolation for those who test positive for COVID-19 may only be ended after that five-day period if the person has been fever free for 24 hours and symptoms have improved.
COVID-19 Town Hall Addresses Local Surge | D204 Approves Boundary Adjustments | NCC Athletic Events Attendance Policy

Last night the DuPage County Health Equity and Access Response Team (HEART) hosted “Testing Positive with COVID-19: Now What?” The community town hall featured infectious disease specialist Dr. Jonathan Pinsky from Edward Hospital. He talked about what the community can do to protect themselves, treatments that have recently been made available, and that Edward-Elmhurst Health is seeing the highest number of patients, including hospitalizations, since the start of the pandemic. Edward Hospital is currently treating 122 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. 68 are not vaccinated, 35 are, and two are partially vaccinated. Data is not yet available for the rest of the patients. As of January 10, as per the City of Naperville COVID-19 dashboard, Naperville also had a record high number of active cases at 4,810.
NAPERVILLE, IL
