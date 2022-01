Mike Bobo returning to Georgia was widely predicted as soon as he was fired at Auburn, and now he began his work on Kirby Smart’s staff as an offensive analyst. It’s a familiar place for the former Colorado State head coach although much has changed since he left after the 2014 season, Dawgs247 reported. Bobo’s coaching career began at Georgia in 1999 when he spent a year there as a graduate assistant. He then spent one season at Jacksonville State before he returned to Athens as a part of Mark Richt’s initial coaching staff in 2001.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO