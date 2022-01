An analyst is a role that will appear every time a company or project is growing. Maybe not from the very beginning, but at a certain moment for sure. As you get bigger, one day you will need someone who is fully focused on collecting requirements and statistics, analyzing them and explaining them. It can happen naturally, with one person accepting the task, or you might hire someone specifically for the job. I find that the second option is preferable: The person will be more qualified and experienced, and will not make obvious and avoidable mistakes.

